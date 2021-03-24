'Goodbye, Good Morning Britain!': Piers Morgan finally clears out his office

It's been two weeks since Piers Morgan spectacularly resigned from his co-host role on Good Morning Britain and he is finally packing up his desk. Morgan, who appeared as co-host on the morning show for five years, alongside Suzanne Reid, posted to Twitter to mark his official departure.

The former breakfast host posted an image of cardboard boxes alongside a cardboard cut-out of Suzanne Reid, with the caption: 'Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I'll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home...'

Reid replied to Morgan's Tweet saying: 'End of an era. Thank you for five incredible years of rows, rants & reasons to eye-roll.'

Goodbye, Good Morning Britain! (I think I’ll leave the cardboard cut-out, would be a bit creepy to take that home... 🤣) pic.twitter.com/MSQMeXA9zr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 24, 2021

In case you had been trapped in a cave for the past fortnight and you haven't heard, Morgan dramatically stormed off the British morning show after being challenged by weatherman Alex Beresford over his continued criticism of Meghan Markle.

Morgan has a long history of publicly decrying Markle and the final straw came in the wake of the bombshell interview Markle and Prince Harry did with Oprah Winfrey. Morgan called Markle a "liar", stating that he did not believe any of the claims she made during the interview, including her claims that she suffered from mental health problems.

A short time after Morgan dramatically stormed off set, the GMB network ITV, received more than 50,000 complaints about Morgan's statements on air, including an official complaint from Markle herself.

Only 57,000? I’ve had more people than that come up & congratulate me in the street for what I said. The vast majority of Britons are right behind me. https://t.co/bVYbU1RcHA — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 17, 2021

ITV later confirmed that Morgan had resigned, with reports later emerging that he had been asked to apologise to Markle, but had refused, choosing to resign instead.

Since then, Morgan has steadfastly defended his comments, claiming he is making a stand to defend "freedom of speech" and is a victim of "cancel culture".

Morgan has also used Twitter to continue berating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their Oprah tell-all, calling on Britain to "stand up for our Queen".

The future of Good Morning Britain could be in jeopardy after Morgan's departure with figures showing a 40 per cent drop in audience as a result. There are also several petitions doing the rounds on social media, campaigning for Morgan's return to GMB, although the effort seems to be a futile one with Morgan commenting on Twitter that the support was a "pleasant surprise", but he definitely will not be returning to GMB.