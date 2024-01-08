Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in the TV series Suits.

Patrick J. Adams has made a surprise Meghan Markle confession revealing he wants a Suits spin-off series starring his former co-star, while another star of the show has admitted the cast are no longer in touch with the former actress.

The 42-year-old actor has been delighted to see the legal drama’s sudden resurgence on streaming platforms and he admitted he’d jump at the chance to reprise his role as Mike Ross, particularly if his former co-star — who played Rachel Zane from 2011 to 2018 — was ready to step back into acting, having given up her screen career when she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Speaking to E! News at the Golden Globe Awards yesterday, Adams said of the idea of a Suits spin-off: “I think Meghan is a fantastic actress. We’d be lucky to have her back in the industry.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane with co-star Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross in Suits. Photo / Getty Images

“Let’s go, I’d do it. I’m ready. Mike and Rachel in Seattle.”

Adams said he was “astounded” by Suits’ “second life” but couldn’t be happier.

“I’m totally astounded it’s found a second life.

“I feel honoured. When you walk away from a show, you think that’s it and you’re going to move on to something else and just to know that a whole new generation of people are finding it and loving it — loving it almost more than they loved it the first time around, it’s incredible.”

It is a sentiment echoed by his former co-stars, though they said Meghan hadn’t been involved in their recent string of celebratory texts.

Also speaking on the red carpet, Gina Torres told Variety about the show’s record-breaking performance: “When it all came through, we were all texting each other. Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it’s very exciting.”

But when asked if Meghan had been involved, she said: “We don’t have her number. We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Even though Suits ran for nine seasons, Meghan appeared on only the first seven seasons of the show. She appeared as the legal nepo baby Rachel Zane, who first worked as a paralegal before getting a law degree and becoming an associate.

Meghan’s character was romantically involved with Adams’, Mike Ross.