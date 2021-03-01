Golden Globes 2021: The Crown star Emma Corrin thanks Princess Diana for Globes win

Emma Corrin was awarded a Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Corrin thanked the late Princess Diana for her Golden Globe win today.

The 25-year-old newcomer picked up the Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama accolade for her role as the late royal in The Crown, and hailed the princess, who died in a Paris car crash in 1997, for teaching her "compassion and empathy".

She said: "Thank you most of all so much to Diana, you've taught me compassion and empathy beyond any measure I could ever mention. On behalf of everyone who remembers you so wonderfully and passionately in our hearts, thank you."

Emma - who was visibly shocked by her win - offered up a string of thank you messages, including to her co-star Josh O'Connor, who portrayed Prince Charles, and who she described as her "Prince Charming".

She gushed: "Thank you, thank you so much for this incredible honour. Whaaaaat? Thank you so much to everyone at Leftbank Pictures, thank you Suzanne and Rob and Peter and everyone for believing in me.

"Thank you to my incredible cast and crew for being by my side, thank you to my Prince Charming Josh, I could not have done this without you, thank you for making every day a complete joy.

Emma thanked her co-star Josh O'Connor in her virtual acceptance speech. Photo / Getty Images

"Thank you so much to my incredible team as well, I don't know where I'd be without you. Maya, it's an honour and privilege to call you my agent and one of my best friends."

Emma took the award ahead of her own co-star Olivia Colman - who was last year's winner for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth - Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve'), Laura Linney ('Ozark') and Sarah Paulson ('Ratched').

Her win marked the show's third in the category, after Olivia and Claire Foy - who played the monarch in her younger years - previously took home the honour.