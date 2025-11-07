The witness list in the lawsuit filed by Blake Lively (second left) against Justin Baldoni includes Ryan Reynolds (left), Gigi Hadid and Hugh Jackman. Photo / Taylor Hill, WireImage

Gigi Hadid, Hugh Jackman and Emily Blunt among witnesses in Lively-Baldoni lawsuit

The legal imbroglio between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has become even more star-studded.

A July court filing was made public today by court order, revealing the full list of witnesses Lively has named in her lawsuit against the It Ends With Us director, according to People.

Gigi Hadid, Hugh Jackman and Emily Blunt are a few of the celebrities named in the suit, joined by pop icon Taylor Swift and the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle and Alana.

Swift’s involvement in the ongoing legal drama has previously been reported on, spurring rumours of friction between the once close pair.

According to the Daily Mail, the Karma singer denied agreeing to be deposed in the upcoming trial.