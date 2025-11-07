Reports that followed the leak of Lively’s texts referred to Swift as “one of her dragons”. However, the former best friends reportedly no longer have contact with one another, last speaking in late 2024.
More than 100 people are named on the extensive list, though lawyer Gregory Doll told People it is unlikely all of them will be called for the trial.
“Parties are notoriously over-inclusive when they list witnesses in their initial disclosures because they don’t want to lose the right to call someone at trial by not listing them.”
Lively and Baldoni have been engaged in a legal battle since December last year, when speculation about a feud between the former co-stars came to a head after the New York Times published a piece detailing the former’s allegations against the director.
The Gossip Girl star accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set of their film It Ends With Us and subsequently engaging in a smear campaign against her to bury the allegations.
Baldoni responded by suing Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for defamation and extortion.
His countersuit, valued at nearly US$400 million ($710m), was formally thrown out this week, while Lively’s US$160m trial is set to be heard in New York next March.