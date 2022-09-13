Origin Roots Aotearoa wrote their Waiata Anthem for their children. Photo / Supplied

A new Māori song from Origin Roots Aotearoa is dedicated to the band members' tamariki, and has a special and meaningful theme which will affect each of them even further should any one of them pass unexpectedly.

Origin Roots Aotearoa (ORA) is a collaboration of talented Māori creatives who share a deep love and passion for music and a strong desire to build a platform for whānau who aspire to be musicians.

Their track, 'Whāia rā' - released on the latest 'Waiata Anthems' compilation last week - has a deep connection to every member of the band.

Manager and lead singer Eugene Temara says it has been an honour to be part of

Waiata Anthems, and acknowledges Dame Hinewehi Mohi, founder of Waiata Anthems, and Te Māngai Pāoho's Nadia Marsh for their constant support.

Their waiata, 'Tuakiritanga', was not on last year's Waiata Anthems album, but they are honoured to be part of it this year.

'Whāia rā' was initially composed as a dedication to Eugene's son.

Temara says the only part of life that terrifies him is death, and his primary concern is potentially leaving his 4-year-old son to be raised without a father, which is one of the main motivations behind penning the song.

He says the band's emotions overcame them while recording the song, as many

of the fathers in the band agree that, should they pass away tomorrow, the song will also be their final message to their children.

"Whāia rā tō ihi, whāia rā tō wehi, whāia rā tō maruwehi - always follow your purpose in life", says Temara.

Keyboardist Joel King-Hazel, from Taumarunui, Whakatane, and Kawerau, says that despite having a great opportunity with another band prior to joining ORA, he was thrilled to be a part of something which was just getting started.

"Purpose is a major part of everything, especially for ORA - it's not about us, it's

about everyone in our whānau, and having a platform for the next generation".

Origin Roots Aotearoa rocking the room. Photo / Supplied

Vocalist Matatia Brell hails from Te Arawa, Rarotonga, and Matakana Island, and has been a member of ORA for six months - he says when he first joined the band it was difficult, in terms of being creative.

He says that because the band is a whānau-orientated group that supports each

other, being in a creative environment with ORA has helped him better grasp his

potential and career goals in this field.

"Performing waiata like 'Whāia rā', and those that really mean something to me, has been the best part of my journey."

Lead guitarist Cherysh Timothy (Ngāti Maniapoto) says his days of playing

music in his bathroom are over.

He says having the opportunity to be a part of this whānau is a blessing and that his development as a musician is going well, due to the support and guidance from Origin Roots Aotearoa.

"Get out, jam with other musicians, go and watch bands and chat with them

afterwards - don't stay stuck in your bathroom, pursue your goals and aspirations,"

says Timothy.

Drummer John Langi Wikaere hails from Hauraki and has been a member of the band for over a year.

Wikaere says he always dreamt of being part of a band and is proud of their current achievements.

"Part of the reason why I do this is for my family, for my kids, and to give them a

platform if they decide to also pursue music as a career in the future."

Eugene Temara says one thing Origin Roots Aotearoa pride themselves on is

composing waiata with meaning, such as 'Whāia rā'.

Waiata Anthems founder Dame Hinewehi Mohi. Photo / Paul Taylor

He says we are living in a day and age where the hook to a song is just 'work work

work work work'.

"I don't want to think of work all the time; I wanna think of love, peace, and harmony, the hardships people go through and things that are happening here in Aotearoa - the issues we face, like poverty, need to [be] spoken [of]. We need to talk about them, and that's the future for ORA."

Waiata Anthems Week celebrates the pioneers who ignited the flame to revive te

reo Māori, fifty years after the Māori Language Petition was presented to Parliament with 30,000 signatures seeking for active recognition of te reo Māori.

Co-founder of Waiata Anthems, Dame Hinewehi Mohi, says the Waiata Anthems movement salutes these legends of te reo Māori, and the legacy of waiata to inspire and excite the nation, providing greater access to the language and culture - for all New Zealanders.

"Our hope is that, no matter where you are on your reo journey, you'll feel

empowered to become a champion of te reo Māori through waiata."

The nation's first Māori Language Commissioner, petition signer, founder of the kapa haka competition and mentor for Waiata Anthems, Sir Tmoti Kāretu, says that waiata provide the perfect vehicle for te reo Māori.

"Instilled in us by our old people, as a way of connecting with each other and in

reflecting our world view, in its purest form."