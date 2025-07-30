Recognising an appetite for merchandise memorialising the Fijian music legend, the family said tribute merchandise approved by his estate will soon be available on the website of Homecoming Festival, the Suva music organised by Veikoso.

“We deeply appreciate the love shown to George FIJI Veikoso by fans worldwide and ask that his memory be honoured with respect, dignity and authenticity.”

Funeral arrangements for Veikoso are currently under way.

Talanoa has been approached for comment.

Known widely as Fiji, Veikoso died peacefully in Suva, Fiji on July 24 surrounded by his family. He was 55.

Veikoso was regarded as one of the most original and dynamic entertainers in the Pacific Rim.

Remembering his fellow musician and friend Charlie Pome’e, lead singer of South Auckland reggae band Three Houses Down, told the Herald of the uniquely Pacific sound Fiji brought to the world of reggae in the 1990s.

“It was something fresh. Being a Polynesian, he knew of the sound as Polynesians – the Pacific sound,” he said.

In December 2024, American country singer Luke Combs gifted US$11,000 ($18,470) to a disabled Florida woman who had been sued by his legal team for selling homemade tribute merch online.

The woman had sold 18 tumblers with Combs’ name and likeness for US$20 ($33.60) each, grossing US$360 ($605) and was ordered by a court to pay Combs US$250,000 ($420,000) after a crackdown by his lawyers launched against companies selling unauthorised merchandise with his image or name on it.

Combs was unaware of the legal action and asked his lawyers to remove the woman from the lawsuit. He acknowledged it was his intention to go after large companies, not fans who have made small businesses.