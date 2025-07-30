Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

George Fiji Veikoso’s family threaten legal action over fake merchandise after musician’s death

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kiwi reggae artist Charlie Pome'e pays tribute to friend and island reggae legend George 'Fiji' Veikoso. Video / Flava

Fans of late island reggae musician George “Fiji” Veikoso are being urged by his family not to buy unauthorised tribute merchandise.

A statement posted on the Facebook page of Veikoso’s sister Bernz Talanoa says the production of bootleg merchandise days after the musician’s death was “distressing and offensive”. It

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save