Fans of late island reggae musician George “Fiji” Veikoso are being urged by his family not to buy unauthorised tribute merchandise.
A statement posted on the Facebook page of Veikoso’s sister Bernz Talanoa says the production of bootleg merchandise days after the musician’s death was “distressing and offensive”. Itthreatened legal action against anyone using the late musician’s name, likeness or image without permission.
She said that “no individual, brand, group or entity has been authorised or granted permission to create, produce, manufacture, sell or distribute any tribute merchandise bearing the image, likeness or name of our beloved George FIJI Veikoso”.
“We ask that people stop exploiting and profiteering from the passing of our beloved George FIJI Veikoso.”
Recognising an appetite for merchandise memorialising the Fijian music legend, the family said tribute merchandise approved by his estate will soon be available on the website of Homecoming Festival, the Suva music organised by Veikoso.
“We deeply appreciate the love shown to George FIJI Veikoso by fans worldwide and ask that his memory be honoured with respect, dignity and authenticity.”
Funeral arrangements for Veikoso are currently under way.
The woman had sold 18 tumblers with Combs’ name and likeness for US$20 ($33.60) each, grossing US$360 ($605) and was ordered by a court to pay Combs US$250,000 ($420,000) after a crackdown by his lawyers launched against companies selling unauthorised merchandise with his image or name on it.
Combs was unaware of the legal action and asked his lawyers to remove the woman from the lawsuit. He acknowledged it was his intention to go after large companies, not fans who have made small businesses.