Meanwhile, George admitted earlier this month that he is extremely worried about his children being exposed to social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

In an interview with fellow actor Julia Roberts for 72 Magazine, the former E.R. star explained: “I don’t know how to do it [use social media].

“I’m not on any of them, but only because I find that my life is so much simpler without doing it. But I worry about kids. I worry about my kids, obviously...

“The risks are so much bigger and the consequences follow you for so much longer. I’m worried about my kids; we keep them off the internet as much as we can.

“But, you know, some of their homework is done on a computer. And they do like to watch a good Snoopy movie and things like that.”

Clooney also revealed that he believes that he has been the “recipient of a lot of luck” during his life.

He told AARP: “I think the only life lesson is to bet on yourself. And when there’s opportunities, you gotta go.”

“In my life, I have been the recipient of a lot of luck. But I also believe you create opportunities for luck. You create enough opportunity and, every once in a while, you’ll hit one.”

George strives to live a “really full life”, instead of worrying about potential problems.

He said: “There’s no rhyme or reason for who gets to age and who doesn’t. So you should live as if you’re not going to get to. And then, if you wake up one day and you’re old, you’ve lived a really full life.”