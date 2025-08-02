While the Sunderland-born project professional is no stranger to our shores (his uncle lives locally), he had never set foot on some of our remote island paradises before his most recent visit.

“I think the consistent thing throughout is that many of the houses are sustainable, and they’re very much connected with nature,” he says, marvelling at the ingenuity of some of the builds he witnessed.

“All the houses we featured on this series are on islands. You’re in very remote locations, so when you’re off grid and you’re thinking about power and water and drainage and sewage and all of those things, by default you’ve got to have a sustainable approach to it.”

A trip to Great Barrier was a very special experience for him, particularly because he had been reading up and learning about Māori culture and history beforehand.

“I met this amazing Māori guy called Rodney. He showed me around the community and the buildings that they had, as well as the symbolism around the architecture, and why a certain animal or bird that was carved into the timber would look in a certain direction and how it would provide protection.

“Architecture is such a powerful thing. It goes back thousands and thousands of years, and to see that alive and kicking and vibrant within the Māori culture was a privilege for me to witness.”

George Clarke also spent time with his uncle, as well as chef Al Brown, while he was here.

While some of his favourite moments were during filming and through meeting locals, Clarke also relished the opportunity to explore on his own. He says he enjoyed the vibrant restaurants and bars of Ponsonby, and also one of our culinary greats.

“I went to chef Al Brown’s bach, and I basically ate like a king, which was amazing,” he says.

It’s no secret that Clarke, who spoke to the Herald during a packed schedule, lives and breathes architecture. He’s recently finished designing a building himself with his team.

“I’m an architect by trade, and I’ll always be an architect. It’s all I’ve ever wanted to be,” he says.

“Yes, now I’m a TV presenter, but I see myself as an architect on television. I don’t really see myself as a kind of celebrity or a TV presenter. I’m an architect who makes TV programmes. I don’t use the celebrity word, I can’t stand it. It’s just not me at all.”

When asked about the latest trends in architecture, his response is given like a true master of his craft.

“I don’t really do trends, because I think trends make it sound like it’s all fashion, and I don’t do fashion, I do architecture. For me, the best buildings are ones that are timeless and stand the test of time.”

A house on the remote Rakino Island was one of the highlights for Clarke.

Clarke has an insightful response when asked for his best tips for anyone about to begin a build.

“I’m not going to say it’s a mistake because I can understand why people do it and I’ve done it myself, but sometimes you rule by your heart rather than your head,” he says.

But often with risk and daring to dream comes an overwhelming sense of reward.

“Sometimes people get involved in projects and don’t really fully understand what they’ve taken on. A phrase that I hear a lot is that if they realised how difficult it would have been at the beginning, they would never have taken it on, but they are glad they did.”

Clarke says Homes in the Wild doesn’t just aim to be educational, but also aspirational. He says the concept of escapism and exploring it in detail was incredibly fulfilling.

“It’s about architecture, yes, it’s about homes, yes, it’s about design, yes, but it also felt like a bit of a travelogue.”

And judging by how he recalls his eyes being glued to the screen at the beauty of the footage, overseas audiences and Kiwis are in for a treat.

“It’s going to be one hell of an advert for New Zealand this series, I can tell you now.”

George Clarke: Homes in the Wild launches on August 14 at 8.30pm on Sky Open, with all episodes available on NEON and Sky Go on that date.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.