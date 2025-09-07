Gemma New leads the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in a commanding performance of Mahler's Sixth Symphony. Photo / NZSO

Gemma New and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s finely shaded performance of Mahler’s Sixth Symphony came across as another impressive instalment in what could well be their ongoing celebration of the Austrian composer.

2023’s Third Symphony had many marvelling at New’s incisive interpretation of Mahler at his most monumental; last year, their richly laid out Fifth penetrated the very soul of its composer from blistering fanfares to heartrending Adagietto.

Tonight, some may have been surprised at this conductor’s customary precision and neatness unleashing the furious march of the Sixth’s opening movement. Yet, within minutes, after a shimmering fall from major to minor and some woodwind translucence, we were captivated by the soaring theme associated with the composer’s wife, Alma.

This symphony reveals Mahler at his most volatile. While much of its musical language is unabashedly tonal for 1904, these 80 minutes host many wild and unpredictable diversions, navigated with consummate ease by New.

While increased orchestral forces generated many pages of Mahlerian magnificence, there were also moments of exquisite intimacy, as heard in Vesa-Matti Leppanen’s beautifully understated violin solos. Celesta, xylophone and tuba, two harps and a contingent of eight horns contributed significantly to the evening’s luxuriant palette.