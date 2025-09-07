Advertisement
Gemma New’s masterful Mahler’s Sixth captivates with New Zealand Symphony Orchestra – William Dart

By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Gemma New leads the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra in a commanding performance of Mahler's Sixth Symphony. Photo / NZSO

Gemma New and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra’s finely shaded performance of Mahler’s Sixth Symphony came across as another impressive instalment in what could well be their ongoing celebration of the Austrian composer.

2023’s Third Symphony had many marvelling at New’s incisive interpretation of Mahler at his most monumental; last

