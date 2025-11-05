She said the theme felt timely and that parents struggled to connect with their teens.
“Most of the time it’s because kids are walking around with blooming headphones on listening to their own music.”
The John Lewis ad has become a fixture the British festive season, described by the Independent as “the UK’s equivalent to Hallmark movies”.
This year’s ad plays on themes of family bonding and unspoken communication, the pair sharing a moment of genuine connection through music.
The father finds one last present addressed to him under the tree - a vinyl of Allison Limerick’s iconic dance track Where Love Lives gifted to him by his son.
When he listens to the record, he is transported back through his memories, from his youth in the 90s raving, to the birth of his son.
It ends with the pair sharing a touching hug, text sharing the sentiment “if you can’t find the words, find the gift”.
Actor Jack Alridge, who played the son, appeared on ITV’s This Morning to discuss the ad, the Daily Mail reports, relating the experience to his own life.
“I was raised on The Beatles by my dad, I’ve introduced him to Sam Fender”, he said, going on to share his excitement at starring in the popular ad.
“I remember the John Lewis ads when I was growing up and talking about it the next day at school, comparing it to the previous ones.”