Bev Turner was in tears watching this year's John Lewis Christmas ad. Photo / GB News

A popular British news presenter broke down in tears on air after watching this year’s John Lewis Christmas ad.

GB News host Bev Turner became so emotional she had to be being taken off air during The Late Show Live.

The ad focuses on a father and son reconnecting through music. Turner it was relatable to parents of teenagers.

“There is not a parent of teens that won’t find that incredibly moving because it taps into so much for my generation. For nostalgia and identity.”

“Music is so powerful. It takes you back”, she said of the ad, which sees the father flooded with memories after he is gifted a vinyl record of a 90s club classic by his son. “For John Lewis to use music as a way of bringing the family together like that, it’s just beautiful.”