Popular British sitcom Gavin & Stacey is set to return for another Christmas special. Photo / BBC

Gavin & Stacey is returning to a screen near you.

The much-loved British sitcom came to a dramatic end five years ago with an unanswered marriage proposal, leaving many fans to wonder if they would ever find out what happened. Now, it’s been confirmed they will.

Deadline reported this morning that the James Corden and Ruth Jones-created show will return to the BBC for a Christmas special with the two stars reprising their roles as Nessa and Smithy. It’s understood the show is currently in pre-production stages and will begin filming in a couple of months.

The news outlet has reported most of the stars you know and love will likely be returning for the Christmas special including Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb as Gavin’s mother, Pam, and father, Mick, as well as Rob Brydon who portrayed Stacey’s eccentric uncle, Bryn.

Another 'Gavin & Stacey' Christmas Special From James Corden & Ruth Jones In The Works At The BBC https://t.co/G8oSHTWB4U — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 13, 2024

Matthew Horne and Joanna Page who starred in the titular roles are also rumoured to be returning.

It comes after the show’s 2019 special which saw Nessa (Jones) getting down on one knee and proposing to the lovable Smithy (Corden), however, viewers did not get to hear his response.

The lack of closure has resulted in many fans theorising Corden and Jones would one day return to the show, with Corden’s decision to return to the UK after his eight-year-long hosting gig on the Late Late Show in the US only further fuelling speculation.

Gavin & Stacey first hit screens in 2007, running for three seasons until 2010. Winning an array of awards, including a Bafta and British Comedy Award, as well as earning a loyal fan base along the way, the show returned in 2019 to air a Christmas special in 2019 revealing that Gavin and Stacey have three children, while Smithy and Nessa were successfully co-parenting their son, Neil.

The special was a huge hit with fans with The Guardian reporting it earned 11.6 million viewers in the UK overnight. One week later, on New Year’s, viewership had increased to 17.1 million people which made it the biggest scripted programme of the decade at the time.























