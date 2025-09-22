Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct. Photo / Getty Images

Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years’ probation after he admitted groping a woman at a New Jersey horror film convention.

The 81-year-old actor pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual misconduct in July and he was handed his sentence during a virtual court appearance on Thursday.

According to the New York Times, Busey’s lawyer, Blair Zwillman, said afterwards: “Mr. Busey is pleased that the case has been resolved and that he can go on with his life without any continuing, daily public adversity.”

The charge related to an incident at the Monster-Mania Con in August 2022. Busey was accused of groping several women who filed reports with the police and the He star was charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of attempting criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and one disorderly count of harassment.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, the other charges against Busey were dropped and he pleaded guilty to one charge of criminal sexual misconduct.