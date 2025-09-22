Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Gary Busey sentenced to two years’ probation for sexual misconduct

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct. Photo / Getty Images

Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to sexual misconduct. Photo / Getty Images

Gary Busey has been sentenced to two years’ probation after he admitted groping a woman at a New Jersey horror film convention.

The 81-year-old actor pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal sexual misconduct in July and he was handed his sentence during a virtual court appearance on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save