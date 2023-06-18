Here are a few A-listers that you wouldn't recognise if you bumped into them at your local dairy. Photo / Getty Images and Instagram

Here are a few A-listers that you wouldn't recognise if you bumped into them at your local dairy. Photo / Getty Images and Instagram

OPINION:

You’d think you’d be able to pick out your celebrity crush in a crowd with one eye shut. But you might be shocked to find some of your beloved 90s crushes, rockstars and teenage heartthrobs look nothing like the poster you had on your wall back in the day.

Whether it be unhealthy amounts of Botox over the years (or perhaps not enough), a few years can really blur a face from your memory - even some of the world’s most well-known guises.

If you need another reminder that celebs are just like you and me - wink wink - we’ve searched the web for familiar faces and some serious look-twice material to have your head turning quicker than a Kardashian hearing about a two-for-one filler deal.

Here are a few A-listers that we grew up with, crushed over and even forgot existed over the past few years who you would never recognise if you bumped into them at your local dairy.

Jennifer Grey

Jennifer Grey. Photo / Getty Images

Who can believe that it has been 36 years since Patrick Swayze took Baby out of the corner and, instead, threw her into a swan dive - and several other sensual salsa steps and pelvic thrusts - in front of her mum, dad, sister and uncomfortably-close family friends (who definitely should not see you get it on with your dance instructor).

Just like Dirty Dancing, Jennifer Grey has aged like fine wine and still seems to be having the time of her life at the age of 63, with a reported sequel on the horizon starring the 80s icon.

Renee Zellweger

Renee Zellweger. Photo / Getty Images

Renee Zellweger has come a long way since making blue soup, setting the leopard-print undies trend and being the OG journal girly back in 2001. Taking the taboo out of our 30s, Bridget Jones - and the actress who played her - was a feminist icon in her own right. Zellweger continues to be just that in movies such as Chicago and Judy, for which she won the Oscar for her portrayal of the leading lady.

However, one can’t deny that, while the actress always packs a punch in her roles, she less predictably has been rocking a different, and happier face, to that of bunny-clad Bridget. But is she still iconic? Absolutely.

Mickey Rourke

Micky Rourke. Photo / Getty Images

I don’t know if it’s the tan, the tattoo or the boho chic wardrobe circa 2007 Jonas Brothers, but I would never put two and two together on this before and after photo of Mickey Rourke.

Whether you know the star from his boxing days or, in true Gen Z fashion, recognise the actor from Marvel’s Iron Man 2, linking the clean-shaven Rourke from the 80s to the edgy actor of today is a tall feat that even a nit-picky journalist like me couldn’t crack.

Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill. Photo / Getty Images

This 2000s comedy legend has been through a huge body and mind transformation since his big acting debut in the teen coming-of-age film Superbad. In his recently released documentary Stutz, the star sits down to chat with psychiatrist Phil Stutz regarding a unique, visual model of therapy that changed the actor’s life for the better, both physically and mentally.

Deemed unrecognisable since his “quirky sidekick” teen film days, Hill seems to be looking and feeling a lot better in his own skin. Whatever it is he’s doing, we’ll have a slice of that.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has responded to a fan who asked her a rather loaded question: “Do you miss your old face?” Photo / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian has borne the brunt of many a Photoshop fail and butt implant joke. However, fans have struggled to keep up with the Kardashian’s changing facial features over the past few years, with the latest scandal exploding over her Sorbet Magazine cover, in which Kardashian bears a striking resemblance to Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift.

Addressing the widespread criticism she received over her “different” face on social media, she said: “It didn’t bother me. It offended me. I couldn’t figure out why people thought that. I’ve had one nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I don’t care to lie about it.”

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes. Photo / Getty Images and Instagram

Another face tattoo, another unrecognizable celeb. Amanda Bynes was the ultimate girl next door of the 2000s chick-flick era, winning many Kids’ Choice Awards and hearts during her time in the spotlight.

A public breakdown, nine-year conservatorship and art degree later, the Sydney White actress now rocks dark hair, a pierced nose and a heart on her cheek - very different from the golden girl image she portrayed in her early acting days.

Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen. Photo / Getty Images

Nothing screamed heartbreak like when Gossip Girl’s Jenny Humphrey traded in her family-friendly frocks for fishnet stockings and went full-fledged bad girl in the iconic series.

However, her character transformation blurred into real life when the once-Cindy Lou Who from How the Grinch Stole Christmas waved goodbye to her acting pursuits and instead welcomed a life of rock ‘n’ roll as the lead singer of The Pretty Reckless. Recognisable? I think not.

Megan Watts is an Auckland-based journalist covering lifestyle and entertainment news. She joined the Herald in 2022.



