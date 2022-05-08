The Spice Girls reunited for a very special occasion. Photo / Instagram

Melanie Brown and Victoria Beckham have proved friendship never ends with their mini Spice Girl reunion.

Taking to Instagram, Brown shared a sweet photo of the two pop icons with a heartwarming caption revealing Beckham spiced up Brown's wardrobe just in time for the singer to receive her royal honours at Buckingham Palace.

Brown said, "My Spice sister Vic, I can't thank you enough for your enormous generosity.

"Not only did you dress me and my mum but you surprised me by actually being there to fit us…….it was just soooooooo special thanks to YOU and your fabulousness."

"Honestly what a perfect ending to a magical day, you booked a lovely dinner together with both our families, wowza 25 years of friendship and we still like each other haha I love you lots."

Earlier this week Brown was gifted a MBE – Member of the Order of the British Empire award from Prince William and her "spice sister" made sure she looked fabulous while doing it but the reunion didn't stop there.

To celebrate Brown's exciting achievement, the singer turned fashion designer organised a special dinner for her friend where both families came together.

Brown received her MBE for her charitable work against domestic violence and spoke to The Sun where she said, "I thought about all the women I've met over the past few years who have been through terrible situations, women who have died, women who are still suffering.

"This, for me, was all about them. It still is."

Mel B poses after she was made an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) by the Duke of Cambridge. Photo / Getty Images

She added, "Receiving that letter telling me about the MBE... it was the first time I thought that I'd done something.

"Not as a Spice Girl, but as Melanie Brown - this working-class, mixed-race kid from Leeds who has always done her own thing, regardless.

"That made me feel incredibly proud of myself, of all women who've been through similar experiences and of all the people who have helped me along this path."

In 2018 Brown released her memoir Brutally Honest where she claimed she suffered abuse at the hands of her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

Belafonte has repeatedly denied the allegations.