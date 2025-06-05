“When I work with the dancing hands, it’s not me. It’s source energy coming through me, and so I just feel nothing but bliss and joy and love when I am in this state.”

The It Takes Two star described how she had been living with her then-husband, Karl Fink, in Topanga, California, and hosting “goddess circles” for women when they had a calling to move to Hawaii in 2015.

Susan and Carol's same-sex relationship made TV history on 'Friends'.

There, they launched a production company together but the relationship ultimately broke down, leaving Sibbett “broken-hearted”, and seeking out a new path.

“He and I had been producing documentaries for healers who don’t call themselves healers, and one in particular, [Abdy Electriciteh]. My work with him suddenly became a part of this organisation, because I’m really collaborative, so I wanted everyone to be in on this,” she said.

“[This healer] asked me to go from [working on] the documentaries to producing these live events, so it was a perfect synthesis of my belief in the gift of him [and] what he was doing and me coming off of Friends.

“I’m really a shy person, and so for me to step up into a crowd and introduce him all day long to all these people and have a different story, each and every time, I started to feel the way that source energy or God energy was moving through me.

“Then somebody said, ‘Hey, you were so good at that. I know somebody else who needs your help,’ and so I went to one person, and then I did the next person, and I did the next.”

Before long, the former actor found herself embracing her new chapter as an energy healer.

These days, as Sibbett told People, she’s also working on a memoir of her life, titled About Jane.