Rita Ora and Taika Waititi have allegedly wed in a secret ceremony in London. Photo / Getty Images

Following rumours Kiwi director Taika Waititi and British singer Rita Ora had tied the knot, the Sun has reported the pair have indeed wed in a secret ceremony in London.

According to a source, the new Mrs Rita Waititi-Ora and her husband opted for a small affair, described as "... a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are", they said.

Last week the Herald reported that Waititi, 46, was snapped wearing a wedding band in a photo shared to Instagram by Ora's sister, Elena. The ring was clearly visible on Waititi's finger as he poured a glass of wine.

Ora, 31, later shared a similar snap to her own Instagram – but with a caption obscuring Waititi's hand.

Ora placed a caption over the ring seen on Waititi's hand. Photo / Instagram

The Sun's source went on to surmise why the pair chose a quiet celebration rather than a lavish do.

"Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn't want to make a big song and dance about the wedding," they said, adding that there are plans for a "big, showbiz-style bash" to celebrate their union in time.

However, they told The Sun fans shouldn't expect to see it "being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine".

It also appears there won't be a honeymoon any time soon with Ora reportedly busy recording new music.

Waititi and Ora confirmed they were in a relationship last year, with rumours persisting in recent months that the couple were engaged.

Waititi has been seen on Instagram recently holidaying with Ora and his two children from his previous marriage to New Zealand film producer Chelsea Winstanley.