French Montana is engaged to Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra Mohammed Rashed Al Maktoum.

The 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, secretly asked for her hand in marriage after he walked the runway at Paris Fashion Week in June for the 3.Paradis Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show, a representative for the star told TMZ.

Sheikha Mahra is the daughter of the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Montana, who previously dated Khloe Kardashian and Iggy Azalea, was first known to be seeing the 31-year-old when she posted photos of the pair during a tour of Dubai on social media in October.

However, this northern hemisphere summer was the first time the Unforgettable hitmaker and princess had been spotted out in public hand-in-hand.