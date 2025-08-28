Sheikha Mahra married Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, an Emirati businessman, in April 2023.
They have a daughter, who was born in May 2024.
The marriage didn’t last long, with the pair’s divorce revealed by Sheikha Mahra on Instagram in July 2024.
She quoted the now-banned form of Islamic divorce where a Muslim man could instantly divorce his wife by pronouncing the word “talaq” (divorce) three times at once, which was not legal for women.
She wrote: “Dear Husband.
“As you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I Divorce You.
“Take care. Your ex-wife.”