A new book has revealed legendary rockstar Freddie Mercury had a “treasured” secret daughter.
The late Queen frontman is said to have had a child in 1976 after a fling with the wife of a close friend, with his daughter’s existence a closely guarded secret among his inner circle, including Freddie’s bandmates, parents, sister and long-term partner Mary Austin.
However, in a new book ‘Love, Freddie’, about the late star – who died of pneumonia caused by Aids in 1991, aged just 45 – his daughter, referred to only as ‘B’ has spoken out for the first time.
Before his death, Freddie handed over 17 of his journals to his daughter, who has shared them with biographer Lesley-Ann Jones for her new tome.
According to the Daily Mail, a handwritten letter from B is included in the book, which reads: “Freddie Mercury was and is my father.