By RNZ

UK DJ Fred Again.. has arrived in Wellington and confirmed he will be playing a show in the city.

There had been wide speculation that he will play a gig in the Capital on Friday night. “I f***ing love Wellington, obviously – that’s why we’re coming back. We made sure of it,” he told 1News.

The British music artist has been touring Australia for the past few weeks performing in cities such as Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Ever since he started performing across the ditch speculation had been building of whether he would perform shows in New Zealand.

Who is Fred Again..?

Fred Again.. (yes, that’s his artist name) or Fred Gibson is a popular DJ, producer, singer and multi-instrumentalist that has been making waves in the music scene over the past few years - particularly through his Actual Life series of albums.

Songs from these albums often see footage or songs from other artists remixed into new tunes for the album.

Popular songs from this series include Delilah (pull me out of this) and Marea (we’ve lost dancing).

He has won two Grammys, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for his record Actual Life 3 and Best Dance/Electronic Recording for the song Rumble.

He has also collaborated with other famous artists such as US rappers Baby Keem and Lil Yachty.

Notable shows for the 30-year-old have been his Boiler Room show (Boiler Room is a popular promoter for electronic music) and his Coachella performance of 2023 where he performed alongside DJs Skrillex and Four Tet.

He did two shows in Wellington last year - one of which was a surprise performance at a small venue.

At that surprise show he told Wellingtonians in the crowd that he could not wait to come back.

He was meant to perform at Auckland’s Laneway Festival as part of that tour, but it did not go ahead due to the Auckland Anniversary floods.

Fred Again.. is known for his seemingly impromptu shows when on tour and often likes to play at small gigs alongside the big shows.

He recently posted on social media that he wanted to do more this year to support small venues.

Rumours of New Zealand shows intensified when a stage from last week’s Homegrown festival on the Wellington Waterfront was left standing at Waitangi Park when the rest of the event was packed down.