Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Frank: Stories from the South, ep. 12 – The fastest growing district in New Zealand

By Eva Kershaw for Frank Film
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Selwyn's population is growing rapidly, with numbers expected to nearly double in 30 years. Photo / Frank Film

Selwyn's population is growing rapidly, with numbers expected to nearly double in 30 years. Photo / Frank Film

Views of the alps, ski fields within reach, great job prospects, a new home that is warm and dry, a double garage and a generous patch of grass.

“A lot of people want that and that’s why people are coming to Selwyn,” says Sam Broughton, the mayor of New Zealand’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save