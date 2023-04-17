“Started the set late, didn’t let them live stream it, now ending the set early… frank ocean you will rue the day.” Photo / Twitter

“Started the set late, didn’t let them live stream it, now ending the set early… frank ocean you will rue the day.” Photo / Twitter

Frank Ocean headlined Coachella on Sunday night, marking the third and last day of the music festival’s first weekend and his first performance in six years.

However, fans at home have been left disappointed by the star’s show after the performance was completely cut from the event’s live stream and was not available to watch online, according to Daily Mail.

Ocean, 35, also had fans in the crowd up in arms after the singer took to the stage more than an hour later than scheduled. He followed acts such as Björk, Glorilla, Sudan Archives and Weyes Blood who had performed earlier in the day.

What’s more, Ocean was forced to cut his set short as a result of local curfew rules held by Coachella.

Fans took to social media to share their upset over the performance, saying that Ocean would “rue the day” and demanding him to release new music to make up for the frustrating performance.

Last performing in 2017 at Finland’s Flow Festival, Ocean’s set was already steeped in anticipation as a result of his six-year hiatus from the stage.

I have never been happier that I didn’t waste money to see Frank Ocean end Coachella like this…horrific lmao pic.twitter.com/WeoGRHqnQS — yllireally (@whydee__) April 17, 2023

Then, when he was scheduled to return to Coachella in 2020 - eight years since he last appeared at the music festival - the Covid-19 pandemic had other plans, forcing the singer-songwriter to cancel.

His much-awaited comeback was postponed even later as Ocean graced the stage an hour after his set’s starting time, with the reason not yet known.

And, due to the music festival’s strict 12am curfew on Sunday, Ocean had to cut his performance short.

“Guys, I’m being told it’s curfew, so that’s the end of the show. Thank you so much,” the singer revealed.

On top of being late and ending early, Frank Ocean’s set was not included in the Coachella livestream on YouTube, where fans who couldn’t afford tickets to the music festival waited in anticipation for the singer to come on.

Fans expressed their disappointment on Twitter, revealing the lengths they went to to tune into the performance at home to be met with radio silence.

“I literally did my work since seven in the morning to make time for you Frank Ocean pleaseeeee,” a fan wrote.

Another said: “Frank Ocean… I’m not mad just disappointed”.

“Started the set late, didn’t let them live stream it, now ending the set early… frank ocean you will rue the day,” a fan added.

Many people speculated as to why the performance wasn’t live streamed, with some guessing that it was because new music was going to feature. However, Ocean cleared up the misconceptions.

He told the audience: “It’s not because of a new album. Not that there’s not a new album, but it’s not right now.”

Frank Ocean released his last album BLONDE in 2016, which gained critical acclaim and worldwide success on the charts.