Francesca Rudkin on six of the best romantic films

6 minutes to read
Jake Gyllenhaal (left) and Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain.

By Francesca Rudkin

Truly memorable romantic films break through or redefine the cliches of their genres, or have sweeping ambition. They aren't afraid to truthfully examine who we love and why – and sometimes they make us laugh

