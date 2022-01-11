The actor who played Neighbours' iconic character Sky Mangel 'went to sleep and never woke up' at just 34 years old. Photo / Facebook

A former Neighbours actor has died at just 34 years old.

Miranda Fryer, who played the iconic character Sky Mangel as a child, passed away in her sleep on January 6, her family confirmed to TV Tonight.

Fryer was the first child actor contracted to the show and began the role in 1989 at just 18 months old. She played Sky for three years.

The character was reintroduced in 2003 as a teen and was played by Stephanie McIntosh.

Sky Mangel, played by Miranda Fryer, in Neighbours. Photo / Facebook

In a statement to the website, Fryer's family said she went to sleep and never woke up.

"True soulmates, Miranda and Arthur were making plans to start their family, when one day last week she went to sleep and never woke up. We do not know why," it said, referring to Fryer's husband Arthur Pothitis.

"She had had some health issues with her heart, maybe her beautiful persona was just too good for this world of ours. We, who all loved her so much, shall treasure the memories she has left us with and mourn our loss forever.

"A beautiful child, stunning teenager, beautiful inside, and out … a woman, with so much love and happiness given and received. So many friends, so much still to offer this world, gone."

Ms Fryer was the on screen daughter of Joe Mangel, played by Mark Little, and Kerry Bishop, played by Linda Hartley-Clark.

Her real-life mother Traci Hunter told the Herald Sun that she was only supposed to be on the show for six weeks but the storyline was extended and she was contracted for three years.

Ms Fryer with her mother Traci Hunter on her wedding day in November 2020. Photo / news.com.au

"She had so much fun on the show but when she was going to start school I really felt that it was not a good idea for her to continue as she deserved to have a childhood," Hunter said.

Fryer completed a certificate in hospitality and an art diploma before studying to be a nurse.

She recently finished her degree and was due to start a postgraduate position at Monash Hospital in the neuroscience department in February.

Hunter said she was the "most wonderful daughter".

"She had so much love and passion for life. She was a truly kind loving person, almost too good to be true – obviously she was too good to be true as she has been taken from us so early."