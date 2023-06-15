Janice Dickinson has filed another lawsuit against the disgraced actor, Bill Cosby. Photo / AP

Janice Dickinson has filed another lawsuit against the disgraced actor, Bill Cosby. Photo / AP

Warning: This article may contain details disturbing to some people.

A big star of the early 2000s has filed another lawsuit against Bill Cosby.

It was revealed yesterday that Janice Dickinson - former model, television personality, and businesswoman - is one of nine women to have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against the disgraced actor.

The 68-year-old model has previously spoken about her experience with Cosby and even testified in 2018 that she had been drugged and raped in 1982 by the star. Now, she is a part of a new lawsuit in Nevada which claims the 85-year-old used his “enormous power, fame and prestige” to isolate and ultimately sexually assault the individuals named in the case.

Bill Cosby-accuser model Janice Dickinson, 63, testified at the sexual assault retrial of Bill Cosby on April 12, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Due to give an interview on NBC News Today later this week, Dickinson will appear alongside her fellow accusers to give more detail about their allegations against the former star.

However, despite Dickinson’s former and current claims, Andrew Wyatt, a spokesmann for Cosby has denied the claims in a statement to Variety: “It’s interesting that these ‘Look Back Windows’ are formulating only in those states (New Jersey, New York, Los Angeles and Nevada) where many of Mr. Cosby’s alleged accusers reside.

“It makes all Americans ask the question, ‘Who’s funding these alleged accusers and who’s funding these lawmakers?’

“Mr. Cosby is a Citizen of (the) United States, but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets – knowing that these women are not fighting for victims – but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.

“From this day forward, we will not continue to allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby anymore without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside of the courtroom.”

After serving three years in prison, Cosby was released in 2021 due to his conviction for criminal sexual assault successfully being overturned by the Supreme Court.

Victoria Valentino prepares to speak to the media after Bill Cosby was found guilty in this sexual assault retrial at the Montgomery County Courthouse. Photo / AP

More than 60 women have publicly accused Cosby of sexual misconduct, with similar lawsuits having previously emerged including one from former Playboy model Victoria Valentino, 80, who claimed earlier this month that the actor drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969.

SEXUAL HARM

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.