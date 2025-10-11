“Detectives from the homicide and major inquiry team are investigating.”
Attempted rape
Watkins, 48, was jailed in December 2013 for 29 years after admitting to a string of sex offences - including the attempted rape of a fan’s baby.
The disgraced musician was caught in 2012 after the execution of a drugs warrant at his home in Pontypridd, Wales, where a large number of computers, mobile phones and storage devices were seized by police.
Analysis of the equipment revealed Watkins’ depraved behaviour.
The Welsh singer had previously been stabbed at the same prison in 2023 and suffered non life-threatening injuries after reportedly being taken hostage by three other inmates for six hours.
Watkins’ attacker is thought to have slashed his jugular in the latest attack, causing the paedophile singer to die from blood loss.
‘Brutal, shocking’
A source told the Sun: “Watkins has been killed in the most brutal way possible - and the attack was shocking, even by prison standards.
“He was targeted by another inmate who shanked him in the neck.
“Guards were nearby and raced to the scene pretty quickly - but there was nothing they could do, and they could not save him.
“It was a horrific scene, with blood everywhere and alarms and sirens going off.
“Police and ambulances were called and the whole prison was locked down with all cons confined to their cells.”