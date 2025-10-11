Convicted paedophile and ex-Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has died after an attack in prison.

Former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins has been killed in prison.

The disgraced musician - who was serving a 29-year sentence for a string of child sex offences - was attacked at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire on Saturday morning (local time).

Police and paramedics were called to the prison after the paedophile singer was reportedly ambushed and fatally injured after a knife attack.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene and a murder investigation has been launched.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 9.39am [9.39pm NZT], police were called by staff at HMP Wakefield reporting an assault on a prisoner. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.