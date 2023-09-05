Ashley Tisdale has been slapped with a huge lawsuit, with a woman accusing the star of causing her “severe” neck and back injuries. Photo / Getty Images

Former Disney actress Ashley Tisdale has been slapped with a huge lawsuit over a car accident that happened in 2022.

Lina Gonzales has accused the High School Musical star, 38, of causing “severe injuries” to her neck and back as a result of a car crash on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles last September.

Gonzales went on to say that she owes US$217,000 ($369,000) in medical expenses and is seeking damages from Tisdale.

Gonzales’ lawyer said his client had been waiting to turn left on to the famous strip when Tisdale reportedly changed lanes and smashed into her vehicle, according to court documents seen by TMZ.

What’s more, attorney Michael R. Parker has told TMZ that Tisdale “called [his client] names” and “made a big fuss about the situation”.

A representative for Tisdale said “there was no aggressiveness or words exchanged from Ashley following the crash”.

Tisdale became a household name following her time in popular series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody on Disney Channel in 2005, prior to nabbing the role of Sharpay Evans in the teen blockbuster franchise High School Musical in 2006.

She also forayed into the music industry over the years, releasing three studio albums from 2007 to 2019.

Ashley Tisdale, director/choreographer Kenny Ortega, Vanessa Hudgens, Zac Efron and producer Barry Rosenbush. Photo / Getty Images

Of late, Tisdale has now added another notch to her belt. The actress-turned-singer is now a business owner, founding wellness company Frenshe in 2020. The Goop-style website makes its own branded skincare and body care products.

Tisdale wed musician Christopher French in 2014 and the pair welcomed their daughter Jupiter in 2021.

Tisdale is still close with fellow HSM alum Vanessa Hudgens.