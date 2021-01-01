Former Coronation Street actor Mark Eden dies aged 92

Mark Eden had been living with Alzheimer's 'for some time', and was hospitalised with the disease in November 2020. Photo / Supplied

Former Coronation Street actor Mark Eden has died aged 92.

Eden, best known for playing Alan Bradley in the long-running soap, is survived by his wife and former co-star, Sue Nicholls, who plays Audrey Roberts.

"We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden. He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, 1 January 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer's disease for some time, and was hospitalised in November," his agent wrote in a statement.

Coronation Street actress Sue Nicholls and her husband Mark Eden. Photo / Getty Images

"Mark, 92, had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley. He is survived by his wife, Sue, his daughter, Polly, his stepson, Saul, and granddaughter, Emma. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time."

Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Bradley in Coronation Street, also paid tribute to Eden, who was her on-screen father.

She said in a post on Instagram: "I loved this man so much. Thank you for being the most wonderful TV Dad, teacher and friend. DLP always Xxx."

RIP Mark Eden



Quatermass and the Pit, Doctor Who, The Prisoner, The Avengers, Corrie and so much more. pic.twitter.com/6bMfmOqMfr — David Brunt (@CFarnesbarnes) January 1, 2021

Mark Eden was one of our most talented character actors, a terrific writer and composer. A regular face on #TPTV. Rest in peace dear Mark. pic.twitter.com/gIdEZXkpTD — Talking Pictures TV (@TalkingPicsTV) January 1, 2021

Born Douglas John Malin, Eden's first acting gig was in 1958 for a role in Quatermass and the Pit.

He later acted in the 1965 film Doctor Zhivago, starring Julie Christie and Omar Sharif, as well as in Doctor Who and The Avengers.

His run in Coronation Street ended when his character was killed by a Blackpool tram.