Hawkins leaves behind a fortune that could be as high as NZ$81 million after his career in music spanning decades. Photo / Getty Images

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has shocked fans after dying suddenly in a Colombian hotel room on Friday night at the age of 50.

It's believed the 10 drugs found in Hawkins' system played a factor in his demise.

The US dad-of-three is well known for being a longstanding member of the Foo Fighters as well as playing the drums in Alanis Morissette's band when she toured at the height of her career in the 1990s.

But what might not be as well known is Hawkins' eye-watering net worth.

The drummer leaves behind a fortune that could be as high as NZ$81 million after his career in music spanning decades.

According to different celebrity net worth websites, Hawkins' personal wealth could be anywhere from US$40 million to US$57 million (NZ$57 million to NZ$81 million).

That's largely because of his collaborations with Morissette, Foo Fighters and his side projects.

Hawkins started out in Forth Worth, Texas, where he played for musicians in the 1980s and early 1990s such as Sylvia and Sass Jordan.

In 1995 he scored a prized gig as Alanis Morissette's drummer.

For two years, he stayed there, then surprised everyone by jumping ship to join the Foo Fighters.

The decision could be the main reason he has such a vast fortune.