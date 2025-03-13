Irish band Fontaines D.C returned to Auckland this week, serving up their emotive post-punk bangers to an eager crowd at Spark Arena on Wednesday night. The Herald’s Emma Gleason was there, and spoke to lead guitarist Carlos O’Connell ahead of the show.
Feel dead inside? Going to a Fontaines D.C. show will sort you out.
With another Brit award under their belt and their biggest tour yet in full swing, Dublin band Fontaines D.C made a whistlestop visit to New Zealand this week.
It’s not their first time here – 2023 saw them take the stage in Wellington and Christchurch, Laneway was cancelled – but it does mark their Auckland debut, at Spark Arena no less.
There was a throng of teenagers queued up at the gates when I arrived at 4.20pm to meet lead guitarist Carlos O’Connell at The Tuning Fork - boys in football shirts, girls in big jeans and tiny tops. Hours later, once doors opened, they were joined by other punters of all ages. The range was impressive - everyone loves Fontaines D.C.
“There’s a lot of people listening,” he tells me before the show. “I don’t think I’ve managed to grasp that.”
There’s a universal appeal to their music; categorically post-punk, but influences ranging from The La’s to Korn and James Joyce. They sing about big feelings that we’re all familiar with. Hearing that through your earbuds or speaker is one thing – I’ve had the CD in my car stereo since it hit shelves in August last year – but live it’s a whole other level. The Romance tour is taking the boys from Dublin around the world – everywhere from Mexico to Croatia.
New Zealand gets one date, Auckland. After opening act Shame wraps up – the bill used to be the other way around, Carlos tells me before the show – it’s time for the lads from Dublin.
They’re punctual. Lights dim at 9.03pm and Carlos O’Connell, Tom Coll and Conors Curley and Deegan take the stage, opening with that unctuously sludgy riff of Romance, the first track on the album, before frontman Grian strolls out onto the stage.
“Into the darkness again, in with the pigs in the pen; god knows I love you, screws in my head; I will be beside you till you’re dead.”
Chills, the good kind.
Next, they rewind to their 2021 album Skinty Fia – their third – for the self-loathing of Jackie Down the Line, because who hasn’t felt that?
The tambourine – yes, a tambourine! – comes out for Televised Mind, from 2020’s A Hero’s Death, and then back to Skinty Fia for Roman Holiday.
“Thank you very much,” Grian tells the crowd, his first words of the show. They will be few and far between – brevity rather than banter, because the music speaks for itself.
He’s a pacer, looping around the stage again and again in his baggy T-shirt and dark glasses. When he does stop, more often than not his arms are spread Christlike, and he conducts the crowd with a theatric flick of the wrist. It’s simple but striking – low on ego and peacocking, no gimmicks or nonsense.
“Everybody gets a big shot, baby,” he sings. Is this theirs? It’s their biggest tour to date. In Dublin, the sold-out December crowd was 14,000 strong. Last week they played in front of the Sydney Opera House. That sold out too.
On stage they’re tight, focused, heads down. For all the aesthetic poptimism of their pink hair, neon clothes and novelty glasses, it’s clear they take this seriously.
Death Kink, one of Romance’s heaviest tracks – its raw lyrics about a toxic relationship will ring true to many – is an even more moving experience live, with its grungy riffs and emotional complexity.
Then rollercoaster of life goes up, and us with it for Sundowner and their newest single, It’s Amazing To Be Young - released only three weeks ago – a beautiful rumination on youth.
It’s one Carlos wanted to talk about before the show, and understandably so.
Notes were picked from his baby daughter’s crying.
“And then that was the lyric Grian came up with, from watching this little thing,” he explained... it’s amazing to be young.
“That’s the purest thing that exists”.
In the arena-scale surrounds, with that sublime light and sound, it’s stunning. After all that hope and brightness, they shift gear and we smash hard into Big, frantic energy and an urgency that comes from being young and wanting more.