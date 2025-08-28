Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Floyd Levine, actor in ‘Dog Day Afternoon’ and ‘The Hangover’, dies at 93

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

Actor Floyd Levine was known for roles in Murder, She Wrote and The Hangover. Photo / IMDb

Actor Floyd Levine was known for roles in Murder, She Wrote and The Hangover. Photo / IMDb

Actor Floyd Levine has died aged 93.

Best known for TV and big-screen roles including in Murder, She Wrote, Babylon 5: Thirdspace, Baywatch, Cagney and Lacey – as well as Dog Day Afternoon alongside Al Pacino and in The Hangover – the Hollywood veteran died on Sunday, with his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save