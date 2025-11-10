Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Firsts and lasts with Shortland Street’s Marianne Infante

NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Shortland Street's Marianne Infante is nine months into motherhood.

Shortland Street's Marianne Infante is nine months into motherhood.

Actor, mother and champion for the arts Marianne Infante is widely known for her role as Nurse Madonna on Shortland Street, as well as her passion for telling diverse stories.

She tells the Herald about her first nine months of motherhood and what exciting projects are on the way

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save