The first person I’d call if I were ever in trouble is the love of my life, Daryll. He’d drop everything, not to fix things for me, but to have my back, knowing I can handle it, just not alone.

What is the first thing you think about when you wake up in the morning?

Well lately the first thing I think about when I wake up in the morning is “I look forward to the day I can have a full night’s sleep again”. But also I am okay to wait a little longer for those days because right now I do enjoy the little hands that scratch me and the tiny feet that kick me awake in the middle of the night.

Marianne Infante is directing a new show with Proudly Asian Theatre.

What is the first thing you would do as Prime Minister?

I don’t think I would want this job at all. But if I had to, the first thing I’d do is ensure we have strong Ministers for Arts, Health and Education. I’d get all our ministers in Parliament to learn a new Māori waiata every week as part of Parliament’s professional development as a pathway for all of our leaders to grow understanding of Te Ao Māori.

I’d listen to our unions to better our nation’s working conditions, and I’d make sure our nurses, frontliners and educators are paid fairly. I would increase paid parental leave to 52 weeks. I’d proudly back our arts and culture. But also, I’d probably ask Chloe Swarbrick and Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke to share the role with me. I know that’s not in the books, but why not try.

Tell us about the first party you remember going to?

It was my baby sister’s first birthday party. I remember trying to cradle her for pictures and struggling to hold her in my nimble four-year-old arms. She’d only just learned how to start walking, but I remember being quite protective of her whilst showing off how cute she was. That felt like my biggest role at that party.

What is the last thing you had an argument about?

The last person I argued with was my daughter at 5:30am today because she kept pinching and biting me, and I remember growling at her for hurting me and to stop it. Of course she’s 9 months old and doesn’t know better. We made up about 10 minutes later and she smiled and nuzzled into my neck. I immediately forgot why I was annoyed at her in the first place.

Who was the last person you said I love you to?

My chosen sister, Alyssa, this afternoon after dropping her off in Newmarket. We always tell each other we love each other whenever we part ways, even if it is a well-used “okay, love you, ingat (take care) bye”.

Maeve (Jess Sayer), Madonna (Marianne Infante) and Villi (Theo David) watch as Shortland Street hospital burns.

When was the last time you felt proud of yourself?

This week, we had our first day of rehearsal for Genuine and Stable. The last time I felt proud of myself was after that rehearsal. This premiere is my debut as a director, and I felt insanely grateful to be working with such incredible actors, and also proud of myself for how I started our creative process as a rōpū.

When was the last time you cried?

On stage (every night) last week at Basement Theatre. I was on stage as Faith on Ariadne’s shoulder as Aya in the premiere season of Ilang-Ilang written and directed by Alyssa Medel. If you saw the show, you know what’s up and how much emotions were flowing throughout that season.

What are the last words you would like to say on your deathbed?

Thank you, especially to all the people who genuinely loved me, stood by me, showered me with kindness, and filled my life with excitement, adventures, laughter and joy.

What is a project you’re passionate about at the moment and why?

A project I’m passionate about is Proudly Asian Theatre’s PATron and Sponsorship campaign. I’m passionate about safeguarding PAT’s longevity and ensuring that the next generation of tauiwi Asian-NZ creatives have resources to continue to grow, a company they can turn to that encourages them to be bold and take risks, and that they have a place in Aotearoa’s arts landscape.

Marianne Infante and Marwin Silerio in Pinay (2019)

Marianne Infante is the director of Genuine and Stable, presented by Proudly Asian Theatre with Auckland Live, playing 9–13 December at Herald Theatre. Visit Auckland Live for details.