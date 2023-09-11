Celebrity Treasure Island is coming back to our screens on September 18 (aka next Monday) - and if this sneak peak is anything to go by, it’s going to be chaotic.

Announced earlier this month, this year’s crop of celebrities, from sportspeople to broadcasters to comedians, have landed on a remote camp in the South Island where they will compete against each other to win $100,000 for their chosen charity. But while I came for the challenges that look both mentally and physically gruelling, I will stay for the intense drama this trailer alludes to.

In a sneak peek released by TVNZ today, the theme of this season appears to be following the “biggest bank robbery in New Zealand history” and sees the stars work together to solve the mystery - or does it?

Hosted by Bree Tomasel and Jayden Daniels, the show will see our 18 celebrities compete in a series of challenges - which involve lots of ropes, obstacle courses, water-based challenges and lots and lots of puzzles.

But it seems the adventure and chaos is all too much for some contestants.

Activist and artist Tāme Iti, appears to fall to the ground during an intense challenge. Photo / TVNZ

The two-minute 30-second long trailer shows activist and artist, Tāme Iti falling to his knees during an intense challenge, before the trailer cuts to a confession cam moment where he iconically calls someone a “dumba**”.

I don’t know about you but I can’t help but wonder who on earth would be brash enough to upset a stoic Iti?

Elsewhere, things take a tearful turn for presenter Jordan Vandermade who breaks down as he admits to the confession cam “yeah, it’s intense”.

And amongst it all is perhaps the most concerning moment as one contestant is seen lying on the ground surrounded by other team members - while medics can’t be spotted, the green team member appears to be covered by a large towel and holding their nose.

One contestant is seen receiving help from their teammates. Photo / TVNZ

If you still need a little convincing as to why you should watch the show, fear not. It appears a very dramatic plot twist occurs as a montage of footage hints at a rivalry between musical theatre star Nick Afoa who says “they can come for me, I don’t care” and comedian Eli Matthewson who appears to tell his teammates “we don’t have to show him we like him today”.

But you know what’s better than one rivalry? Two. While it’s unclear who the stars are talking about, the careful editing may lead you to believe comedian James Mustapic who nonchalantly says “made me hate him more” is potentially beefing with a fellow contestant. And then Laura Daniel is seen angrily telling producers, “Honestly, you don’t want to see me when I’m p**sed off.”

What does this mean? Who is upsetting who? And to what extent? You’ll have to tune in to our post-show recaps starting September 18 to find out.

Mood. Photo / TVNZ

For all the contestants competing this year read our Lifestyle and Entertainment editor Jenni Mortimer’s placing prediction article here.

Celebrity Treasure Island starts on Monday, September 18, TVNZ 2 and TVNZ+

Lillie Rohan is an Auckland-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things relationships and dating, great Taylor Swift ticket wars and TV shows you simply cannot miss out on.



