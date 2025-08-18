Iwamasa was responsible for injecting Perry with the ketamine and has also pleaded guilty to drug offences related to his employer’s death.

A dissociative anaesthetic, ketamine can cause trance-like hallucinations and loss of movement - termed a “k-hole” - when used recreationally.

The Friends star was being treated for mental illness with the drug but soon began to seek more than his doctor was willing to prescribe.

(Then and now) Matthew Perry shot to fame for his portrayal as Chandler Bing in Friends. Photo / AP

He was found dead by Iwamasa after overdosing in his jacuzzi.

Sangha had supplied the fatal dose - one of 50 vials she had sold the actor over the previous three weeks.

She was dubbed the “Ketamine Queen” by her customers and is alleged to have operated an exclusive drug-dealing business from her LA home.

The 42-year-old told an acquaintance to delete all their messages after hearing of Perry’s death, a request prosecutors said was an attempt to destroy evidence.

Perry’s struggle with addiction was long and well-publicised, having written about his drug use extensively in his 2022 memoir.

In an interview with Vanity Fair last week, former Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston said the cast had done “everything we could” to support Perry through his addiction.

“As hard as it was for all of us and for the fans, there’s a part of me that thinks this is better. I’m glad he’s out of that pain.”