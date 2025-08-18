Advertisement
Fifth defendant pleads guilty over Friends star Matthew Perry overdose

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Jasveen Sangha, said to be known as the Ketamine Queen in Hollywood, is one of five people charged in connection with the death of Matthew Perry. Photo / Instagram @jasveen_s

A Los Angeles woman has struck a plea deal for distributing the drugs that killed actor Matthew Perry.

The New York Times reports Jasveen Sangha pled guilty to five charges related to Perry’s 2023 overdose.

She faces the possibility of 65 years’ imprisonment for her involvement in his death.

