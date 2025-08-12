Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Father distracted by sports betting before son’s drowning, report reveals

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | NZ's economic outlook and Aotea Square bomb scare

Tiktok influencer Emilie Kiser’s husband was likely distracted by sports gambling before his son’s fatal accident, according to a police report.

Trigg Kiser drowned in the family’s Arizona backyard pool on May 12.

According to the New York Post, phone data shows the boy’s father, Brady Kiser, was placing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save