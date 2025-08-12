Already a subscriber? Sign in here

12 Aug, 2025 06:00 AM

Father distracted by sports betting before son’s drowning, report reveals

Tiktok influencer Emilie Kiser’s husband was likely distracted by sports gambling before his son’s fatal accident, according to a police report.

Trigg Kiser drowned in the family’s Arizona backyard pool on May 12.

According to the New York Post, phone data shows the boy’s father, Brady Kiser, was placing bets on the Celtics and Knicks playoff an hour before his son died.

Kiser made a DraftKings wager of US$25 ($42) on the game at 5.14pm.

He reportedly made a profit of US$77 on the bet after Celtics player Jayson Tatum scored 42 points.