Actor Steve Buscemi was punched in the face by a random attacker in a New York City street on Wednesday, police and his publicist said. Photo / AP

Actor Steve Buscemi is okay after he was punched in the face by a man in a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday.

The 66-year-old star of Fargo and Boardwalk Empire was assaulted on Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in mid-town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” according to a statement on Sunday from his publicist. “He is okay and appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”

The assault was first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement on the assault on Wednesday. Buscemi’s representative confirmed on Sunday the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was the actor.

The police department said there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Buscemi’s Boardwalk Empire co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan’s Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.



