Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

NZTrio are Callum Hall, Amalia Hall and Somi Kim. Photo / Supplied

Once again, NZTrio’s latest concert more than lived up to its title, Fantastique, offering a first-class world tour from Europe and Russia, through Tibet, to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Turina’s Circulo vividly compresses a Spanish day into 10 minutes, from mysterious dawn to equally magical darkness.

All was brilliantly evoked, especially in the flamenco-fired middle movement, with Somi Kim’s sinuous piano snaking through the slashing pizzicato of Amalia and Callum Hall.

The shifting moods of a piano trio by a teenage Shostakovich, set off with soulful strings over Kim’s gently insistent chords.

This contrasted with Chen Yi’s spirited Tibetan Tunes, which spun extraordinary filigree textures around fairly robust folk music.