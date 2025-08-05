NZTrio has constructed its 2025 concerts around major scores by French composers, and tonight, Cesar Franck’s F sharp minor Trio, another work from a teenage pen, provided a dramatic finale.
This was fascinating, if slightly marred by what would become compositional cliches in this composer’s later career. Yet, the three musicians dressed it up as if it were a major opus, through to the unleashing of almost orchestral climaxes around Kim’s Lisztian outbursts.
Predictably, the unexpected Haydnesque jest of a “false” ending – a few seconds’ silence before the final flourish – inspired a burst of applause from the captivated audience.
The absolute high point of this immensely entertaining evening was John Psathas’ new Angelus. From its beginnings, NZTrio has always encouraged local commissions and this must go down as one of its finest.
The relentless toccata of Psathas’ fiery opening pages revealed this composer’s special gift for harnessing prodigious energy into a uniquely compulsive intensity, recalling for me his arresting chamber works of the 1990s.
Written at the time of his mother’s death, Psathas does admit light into the score’s surging darkness, with a slower, meditative section, illuminated by a mysterious and very effective “sonic halo”.
An experience that is destined, no doubt, to dig into the collective heart of Australian audiences when NZTrio takes this programme across the Tasman next month.