Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fantastique concert by NZTrio features Psathas’ Angelus and global classics - William Dart

By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZTrio are Callum Hall, Amalia Hall and Somi Kim. Photo / Supplied

NZTrio are Callum Hall, Amalia Hall and Somi Kim. Photo / Supplied

Once again, NZTrio’s latest concert more than lived up to its title, Fantastique, offering a first-class world tour from Europe and Russia, through Tibet, to Aotearoa New Zealand.

Turina’s Circulo vividly compresses a Spanish day into 10 minutes, from mysterious dawn to equally magical darkness.

All was brilliantly evoked, especially

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save