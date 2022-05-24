Alabama Luella Barker's instagram story gave a sneak peek into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding afterparty. Video / @AlabamaLuellaBarker

Kourtney Kardashian tied the knot with Travis Barker and despite the wedding dripping in Dolce & Gabbana, it's the pasta catching people's eye.

Twitter has erupted with reactions to a video posted by the reality star's sister, Kylie Jenner, showing the tiny serving of pasta wedding guests were served.

New York Post reported that one fan called the portion size "one of the saddest things I've ever seen" and the tweet quickly went viral, with over 30,000 people liking it.

Meanwhile, one person who might not know the definition of a hate crime, said, "This qualifies as a hate crime where I'm from," another took an aggressive approach saying, "This would make me square up with the bride and groom."

Kourtney and Travis' wedding featured minuscule portions of pasta. Photo / Instagram @Kyliejenner

One Twitter user poked fun at the current living crisis and said, "Cost of living crisis obviously affecting the Kardashians judging by the photos of Kourtney getting married in her undies and the single strand of pasta served at the reception."

While another said, "Personally, if a portion isn't the size of my face I'm not interested,"

"If I'd been there I'd have walked out in protest," someone else wrote.

One user said the teeny tiny portion would make them "leap into the sea".

But one fan looked at the portion size from another perspective and defended the reality star saying, "Normalise eating appropriate portions instead of overeating for every meal".

Kardashian and Barker celebrated their marriage with a third ceremony in Portofino, Italy this weekend surrounded by their closest family including the Kardashian - Jenner family and Barker's children.

Both bride and groom were dressed by Dolce & Gabbana. Photo / Instagram/@kourtneykardashian

The reality star opted for a non-traditional white corseted mini-dress and a floor-length veil with a giant Virgin Mary design on the side while her new husband wore a black suit. Both were designed by Dolce & Gabbana, according to People Magazine.

The ceremony came after an Elvis-impersonator-officiated "practice" wedding — with no marriage licence in Las Vegas followed by a small ceremony — with a marriage licence in Santa Barbara, California and reports claim there is a large reception planned in Los Angeles when the newlyweds return home.