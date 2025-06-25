The revelation suggests Marge is set to die around the time she turns 70, although it’s not revealed how.

Fans could not believe their eyes.

“What do you mean they killed Marge Simpson?” one user posted on X.

“Yo, they killed Marge off The Simpsons!?!?!?! What?!?!,” another wrote.

Another added: “Dude, they freaking killed Marge Simpson.”

It’s not the first time The Simpsons has floored its fans.

In the season 36 premiere, which aired late last year, former Simpsons writer Conan O’Brien announced that it would be the last season.

“It’s such an honour to be with you all for the series finale of The Simpsons,” a cartoon version of O’Brien said from what looked to be a glamorous gala.

“I knew I was the right man for the job because I’ve hosted the last episode of three of my own shows, and counting.

“Well, it’s true. Fox has decided to end The Simpsons. This show was such a special part of my early career, so being here means the world to me. Also. I left a sweater in the writers’ room in 1993 and this is the only way they’ll let me get it back.”

The episode, titled “Bart’s Birthday”, then went on to portray the “ultimate series finale”, generated by AI, featuring Principal Skinner retiring, Mr Burns dying, and an homage to The Sopranos.

However, it has since emerged that the show is not ending. It was recently renewed for four more seasons, taking it up to its 40th instalment.