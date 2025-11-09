Bianca Jones (left) and Holly Morton-Bowles of Melbourne had been found unresponsive at Nana Backpackers in Vang Vieng, Laos. Composite Image

Bianca Jones (left) and Holly Morton-Bowles of Melbourne had been found unresponsive at Nana Backpackers in Vang Vieng, Laos. Composite Image

The parents of two Melbourne women who died in Laos believe local authorities have stopped investigating the mass poisoning that claimed the lives of six foreign tourists.

Holly Morton-Bowles and Bianca Jones, both 19, were on a trip across Southeast Asia last November when they fell ill after a night of drinking in Laos.

The women died within days of one another after being found unresponsive at Nana Backpackers in a suspected case of methanol poisoning.

Morton-Bowles’ parents, Shaun Bowles and Samantha Morton, spoke to the Herald Sun yesterday about the Laotian authorities, alleging officials have refused to speak to them - even in private.

“We recognise how corrupt and unhelpful the Laos Government (is), there is no evidence whatsoever to suggest there is any type of investigation going on.”