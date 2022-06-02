Obi Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor posted a video condemning the racist abuse of his co-star Moses Ingram. Video / Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor has hit back at Star Wars fans after his Obi-Wan Kenobi co-star Moses Ingram received racist messages online.

In a video posted to the official Obi-Wan Kenobi Twitter account, the 51-year-old actor voiced his support for Ingram and criticised fans abusing her.

"It seems that some of the fanbase from this influential fanbase have decided to attack Moses Ingram online, and send her the most horrendous, racist DMs," he said.

"And I heard some of them this morning and it just broke my heart."

The star praised Ingram as "a brilliant actor" and "a brilliant woman", calling her "absolutely amazing" in the TV series.

Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor attend the Obi-Wan Kenobi photocall. Photo / Getty Images

"She brings so much to the series, she brings so much to the franchise, and it just sickened me to my stomach to hear that this had been happening," he continued.

"I just wanted to say, as the leading actor in the series, as the executive producer on the series, that we stand with Moses.

"We love Moses. And if you're sending her bullying messages, you're no Star Wars fan in my mind. There's no place for racism in this world. And I totally stand with Moses."

Ingram, who plays villain Reva Sevander on the Disney+ series, revealed she had been sent racist messages and comments on social media. She shared screenshots on her Instagram stories.

Ingram revealed she had been sent racist messages and comments on social media. Picture / Instagram @_mosesingram

She shared screenshots on her Instagram stories. Picture / Instagram @_mosesingram

"There's nothing anybody can do to stop this hate," the 29-year-old said in a video.

"The thing that bothers me is this feeling inside of myself ... this feeling that I have to shut up and take it, that I have to grin and bear it. And I'm not built like that.

"So, I wanted to come on and say thank you to the people who show up for me in the comments and the places that I'm not going to put myself. And to the rest of y'all, y'all weird."

We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva’s story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist. pic.twitter.com/lZW0yvseBk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 31, 2022

The Star Wars franchise shared its support for Ingram on Twitter.

"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," the account tweeted.

"There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist."