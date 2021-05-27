Everything you need to know about tonight's Friends reunion

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer. Video / HBO

That "break?" is finally over, after a long-awaited 17 years, the cast of friends are back on our screens and it seems fans couldn't be any happier.

17 YEARS LATER, THERE’S AN UPDATED FRIENDS INTRO. COULD I BE ANYMORE EMOTIONAL #FRIENDSREUNION pic.twitter.com/5VEi00APCy — nicole (@anistonily) May 27, 2021

So much so it seems HBO Go has crashed, the platform streaming the reunion in the United States.

*HBO Go is not working due to Friends*



Fans: So what's your plan?



HBO:#FriendsReunion pic.twitter.com/2oq799rym3 — Alphina (@maleedus) May 27, 2021

It's been 17 years since the six New Yorkers left our screens but fans everywhere are greeting each other with "how you doing", we are wondering if it could BE any colder and the debate rages on: were Ross and Rachel really on a break?

Variety has reported each actor received US$2.5 million for the special, by the end of Friends in 2004, each cast member was being paid US$1 million per episode.

Where to watch the Friends reunion

Friends: The Reunion will air on TVNZ 2 tonight at 7.02pm, so if you are a Shortland Street fan you will have to wait. The one-off episode will air on the same day as the US and fans will also be able to catch the reunion after on TVNZ OnDemand.

What to expect?

Hosted by James Corden, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will reunite for an un-scripted special. This is not a new episode but will feature lots of material from the show's 10 seasons. The Friends cast will revisit the series sets including the Central Perk and the apartment all while reminiscing about the first-ever table read. To top that off the cast will also deliver a reading of the Friends script including some well-known scenes.

Who are special guests in the Friends reunion

Over its 10 years, Friends has had some famous special guests including Bruce Willis, Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon and even Brad Pitt.

But for this special reunion, series regulars and guest stars will feature.

•Christina Pickles (Monica and Ross' mother, Judy Geller) and Elliott Gould (their father, Jack Geller)

•James Michael Tyler (Gunther)

•Reese Witherspoon (Rachel's younger sister Jill Greene)

•Maggie Wheeler (Janice)

•Tom Selleck (ophthalmologist Dr Richard Burke, who dated Monica)

•Larry Hankin (Mr Heckles, Monica and Rachel's downstairs neighbour)

•Thomas Lennon (Randall, Joey's identical hand twin)

Who are the other celebrities who will feature in the Friends reunion

Alongside celebrities who guest-starred on the show, the cast will also be joined by a few other famous faces who didn't appear on Friends. It's understood these celebrities are Friends super fans!

•David Beckham

•Nobel Prize laureate and activist Malala Yousafzai

•Justin Bieber

•Lady Gaga

•BTS

•Mindy Kaling

•Cindy Crawford

•Kit Harington

•Cara Delevingne