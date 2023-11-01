Tyler Christopher and Eva Longoria married in 2002 and divorced two years later. Photo / Getty Images

TV actor Tyler Christopher has died at the age of 50 after a “cardiac event”, one of his co-stars has confirmed.

Maurice Benard, who appeared on General Hospital alongside Christopher, has confirmed on social media that the star passed away after a “cardiac event in his San Diego apartment”.

He wrote on Instagram, “Tyler was a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting. Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him.”

Benard went on to say that the late actor was “an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment”, who “openly spoke about his struggles” with alcoholism and with bipolar depression.

He concluded the post with, “We are beyond devastated by the loss of our dear friend and pray for his children and his father.”

Christopher starred on countless TV shows throughout his career as an actor and was best known for appearing on Days of Our Lives and General Hospital.

He married Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria in 2002, but the couple went their separate ways just two years after tying the knot.

Christopher then married reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008, and the couple welcomed their first child Greysun in 2009 and their second, Boheme, in 2015.

Christopher and Pedigo separated in 2019.