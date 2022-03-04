Sydney Sweeney attends HBO's Euphoria Season 2 Photo Call at Goya Studios on January 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo / Getty Images

Euphoria star, Sydney Sweeney, is engaged to her long-term boyfriend, and it's exactly the type of upbeat news we needed to hear this morning.

People reported the engagement to Jonathan Davino, 37, after TMZ released paparazzi shots of Sweeney, 24, rocking an engagement ring.

Although the actor — who plays Cassie Howard in the popular HBO series — has never spoken publicly about her relationship, the couple have been linked since 2018.

Sweeney has shared with media that the decision to keep her love life out of the spotlight has been very much intentional — as is the choice to avoid other famous people (and honestly, who could blame her, they all seem a tad crazy).

"I don't date people in the spotlight," she told US Cosmpolitan when she featured on the front cover in January this year.

"I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

"I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, 'Oh no, I'm shining too bright and I need to step back'," she continued.

I think we may have found the most mentally healthy and grounded star, nay person.

In the same interview, she also explained that she's looking for a best friend when it comes to her romantic partners, and all of this is just giving me joy.

As for her husband-to-be, Davino also seems to be a guy who keeps to himself — he doesn't even have a social media account (I know, the horror). What is known about him is that his family owns a device technology and packaging company, and he was 33 years old when he started dating a then 22-year-old Sweeney.