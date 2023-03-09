In an unexpected move, the pop culture-shaping Kardashian family have reportedly been axed from one of the biggest events on the celebrity calendar. Photo / Getty Images

It seems the biggest event of the year is off the kards for a certain reality TV family, according to New York Post.

It has been reported that the 2023 Met Gala could potentially be Kardashian-free this year, which comes as a shock following last year’s event which saw the whole brood in attendance.

The Kardashians have been Met Gala regulars over the past few years. From Kendall’s bleached eyebrow moment last year, to Kim Kardashian’s controversial donning of Marilyn Monroe’s Mr President dress, the Kardashian clan always know how to make an entrance, particularly on the carpet of the Met.

However, according to Page Six, Vogue boss Anna Wintour is cracking down on the list of invitees to the biggest fashion event of the season, and the Kardashians have allegedly been left off the roll call.

While Vogue hasn’t responded to allegations about the guest list, a close source to the Kardashian-Jenner family claims that the rumours are false and the sisters have in fact cracked an invite to the ball.

Regardless, it is not known for sure whether any member of the family - including Kim - will be at the event.

Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress at the Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Kim, 42, first attended the Met Gala in 2013 with her then-husband Kanye West. Since then, she has become a regular Met Gala fixture.

The reality TV star and business mogul recalled the first time she went to the event in a Twitter post in 2019: “I didn’t know anyone [and] I’m sure no one wanted me there.” She added that after the event, for which she did her own lipstick, “I went home [and] cried of insecurity.”

She has since been a consistent attendee, known for wearing show-stopping outfits by Givenchy, Lanvin, Roberto Cavalli, Balmain, Vivienne Westwood, Versace and Balenciaga and, controversially, a vintage Marilyn Monroe number at last year’s ball.

Kim’s sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian made their debut on the carpet last year, joined by Kardashian matriarch Kris and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, marking it as the first time the whole family was on the Met carpet together.

Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

While Khloé had reportedly been snubbed from the event various times in the past, the Kardashian sister alleged on the family’s Hulu series that she had turned down previous Met Gala invites, saying: “I’m not big on red carpets. I think I’ve made that very clear.”

She added that her sister Kim had talked her into attending last year’s Met Gala.

However, the biggest fashion event of the year has also been slammed in the past, with people criticising the amount of influencers that cracked an invite to the star-studded ball, such as TikTok star Addison Rae last year.

The Met Gala takes place on Monday, May 1 with the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.







