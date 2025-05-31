Actress Valerie Mahaffey has died after being diagnosed with cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Actress Valerie Mahaffey has died after being diagnosed with cancer. Photo / Getty Images

Valerie Mahaffey has died at the age of 71.

The Emmy-winning actress – best known for her roles in Desperate Housewives, Big Sky and Northern Exposure – died on Friday after being diagnosed with cancer.

Her husband Joseph Kell told Variety: “I have lost the love of my life, and America has lost one of its most endearing actresses. She will be missed.”

Mahaffey won the supporting comedy actress Emmy in 1992 for her work in Northern Exposure, which aired from 1990 to 1995.

She was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award nomination for 2020 indie movie French Exit.