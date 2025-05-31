She has worked across all acting mediums, on stage on Broadway, in TV and in movies, throughout her career.
Memorable TV roles included Alma Hodge, ex-wife of Kyle MacLachlan’s Orson Hodge, on Desperate Housewives from 2006 to 2007; the teacher Victoria MacElroy on Young Sheldon from 2017 to 2020 and Lorna Harding, Christina Applegate’s narcissistic mother-in-law, on Netflix’s Dead to Me from 2019 to 2022.
She also appeared in the movies Sully in 2016, Seabiscuit in 2003 and Jungle 2 Jungle in 1997.
She starred on Broadway six times from 1976 to 1984, with roles in Dracula, starring Raul Julia, and Play Memory, directed by Harold Prince.
Her most recent roles were in the Apple TV+ series Echo 3 in 2022 and film The 8th Day, released in March.
Mahaffey was born in Indonesia and lived there until she was 11.
After moving to the US, she attended Austin High School and, in 1975, graduated from the University of Texas.
Valerie is survived by her husband Joseph and their daughter Alice.