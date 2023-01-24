Elton John review: Captain Fantastic delights in Christchurch

Sir Elton John masterfully entertained the crowd in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard





Sir Elton is back in New Zealand to bid his fans adieu one final time. This time for real.

The English pop star greeted the sold-out crowd of about 28,000 at Christchurch’s Orange Theory last night .

Playing under overcast Port Hills under an open sky, the odd spot of rain wasn’t going to extinguish the atmosphere. Candle in the wind he was not.

“Good to be here after two and a bit years,” he greeted the crowd.

He broke into Border Song, one of his tunes perhaps better known due to Aretha Franklin’s cover.

Recalling the words of Franklin, whose final concert was delayed due to ill health, Elton said: “Two years ago I was supposed to deliver a concert — I’m going to blow the roof off.”

Like some fabulous octopus, Elton is now on the eighth leg of a tour encompassing six continents and a scheduled 333 shows.

But it could very well have ended three years ago.

In February 2020, in dramatic fashion, at Auckland’s Mount Smart his voice bid farewell too soon. Blaming “walking pneumonia”, a tearful Elton ended his show early due to illness.

The pandemic put a full stop to the Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour three weeks later, in Sydney.

But the “Bitch is Back”, at least one more time.

The 75-year-old is in New Zealand for the first time in over three decades.

The historical moment was not lost on the Christchurch crowd last night.

Elton is a pop powerhouse, belting out chart-toppers, since the late 60s.

With each number he performed it was impossible not to feel you were witness to the last of the greatest generation of English rock’n’roll giants. Sir Elton Hercules John, take a bow!

Not that he was sounding his age. Neither did he look it.

Wearing Gucci embroidered tail coats, designed by Alessandro Michele, Captain Fantastic delivered.

Having started with some heavy hitters — Tiny Dancer and Rocket Man — he grooved his way into the more upbeat numbers, like I’m Still Standing, Crocodile Rock and Saturday Night’s Alright (for Fighting).

Getting a little bit heavier for the encore, Elton returned in a paisley smoking jacket, love-heart glasses and his first number-one record from 52 years ago, Your Song.

He left the stage with some parting words for the garden city.

“For the last few years, you have gone through hell here. You’re a resilient city, you’re a beautiful city.

“We’ve been watching and wishing you the best from around the world.

“You’ve come back from a hell of a pasting.”

The concert was not a swansong but a victory lap.

After show number 279, The Wizard of Oz is on the home straight and is showing no sign of slowing down.

The Rocket Man legend will be jetting off to Auckland for his remaining two shows at Mount Smart Stadium on Friday and Saturday, where he will conclude this section of the tour.

Elton then has a two-month break in shows before picking up again in Europe in late March.