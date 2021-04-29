Ellen DeGeneres' ex-girlfriend Anne Heche claims TV host 'didn't want me to dress sexy'

Anne Heche's claims Ellen controlled what she wore come amid allegations of bullying on the talk show. Photo / Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres' ex-girlfriend Anne Heche has publicly slammed her in a new TikTok video, sharing that the TV host didn't want her to "dress sexy" when they appeared together.

The star referred to the matching outfits she and her ex wore to the Golden Globes in 1998, and admitted she now considers the look a fashion fail, writes the New York Post.

And Heche blamed Ellen for the fashion nightmare, saying, "Why do I look like a hippy? It's because Ellen didn't want me to dress sexy."

"Bye, no," she added.

And it isn't the first time the Men in Trees star has taken a swipe at the talk show host, who found herself at the centre of a toxic workplace scandal last year.

Heche, 51, told Mr Warburton magazine that she hadn't spoken to Ellen in years.

"I'd listen to the people who have," she said.

And although she didn't get into the details of the scandal, she hinted that there might be truth to the claims.

"If I'm standing someplace and I don't like what's going on there and I stay there, it's my fault," Heche said.

"So what are the actions that got me there and why can't I get out of it easily if that's not something that I want to be engaged in?"

She added, "Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey."

But she did say the relationship was a "beautiful part" of her life. She dated the talk show host from 1997 to 2000.

Ellen's reputation took a turn for the worse when a tweet claiming she was "notoriously one of the meanest people alive" went viral online. More than 1000 people replied to the original tweet, sharing their unpleasant experiences with the TV star.

Countless staff then came forward with their own accounts of bullying. This forced Ellen to apologise on the show and triggered an internal investigation, leading to the firing of three senior staff.