Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Electric Avenue 2026: Split Enz to reform, Kesha, Dom Dolla lead star-studded line-up

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

The line-up for Electric Avenue 2026 has been announced. Photo / George Heard

The line-up for Electric Avenue 2026 has been announced. Photo / George Heard

New Zealand music legends Split Enz are reforming for an exclusive Electric Avenue performance in what is being billed as one of the biggest music weekends in Australasian history.

The news broke today as the 2026 line-up for Electric Avenue at Christchurch’s Hagley Park was revealed.

Split Enz’s reformation marks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save