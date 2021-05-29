Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra cries when she hears her father singing

Ed Sheeran leaves the "Songwriter" premiere during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Friedrichstadtpalast on February 23, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran's daughter "cries" when her famous father sings.

The 30-year-old singer became a first-time dad last year when his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their daughter, Lyra Antarctica.

And although Ed is one of the most successful names in music right now, his daughter couldn't care less about his stellar vocals, as the musician says Lyra hates his new music.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 1's "Kids Ask Difficult Questions" segment, he said: "I definitely spent hour and hours in front of the mirror pretending to be essentially what I am now. Practice makes perfect innit. Now I'll sing [my new songs] to my daughter who's not my biggest fan. She just cries."

Lyra does have a few favourites among her dad's catalogue of songs, but most of his music isn't to her taste.

Ed added: "No, I've got some she likes. She really likes 'Shape of You', the marimba sound is good but she doesn't like anything loud or anything belty."

But the "Perfect" hitmaker can't blame his daughter for her opinions on his music, as Sheeran – who will perform at Radio 1's Big Weekend of Live Music 2021 on Saturday – admitted there are several of his songs even he doesn't like.

While he didn't name any specific tracks, he said there are certain songs he hates to play live, but puts them on his setlist anyway because they're crowd pleasers.

"Obviously I am a professional performer, obviously I enjoy my job but there are some songs that … well, I just think all of my songs are owned by the public aren't they? Like 'Thinking Out Loud' is someone's first dance song, or 'The A Team' is someone's uni song," he said.

"They're kind of owned by people so I don't feel like I have the right to charge people to come to a concert and then be like, 'Well, I'm not gonna play this song that you like.' They pay to come and see the songs, they should see the songs that they like.

"I quite liked Elton John's thing where he's doing his big 'Goodbye Yellow Brick Road' tour and then he's never playing Crocodile Rock again and if you wanna go and see him he's gonna do like small theatres or whatever and just play the songs he likes."