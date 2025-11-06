Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Ed Sheeran’s campaign prompts major UK school music curriculum overhaul

Bang Showbiz
4 mins to read

Ed Sheeran and others successfully lobbied for the first major update to England's music curriculum in over a decade. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and others successfully lobbied for the first major update to England's music curriculum in over a decade. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and other huge names, including Harry Styles and Stormzy, have been successful in their bid to get the UK Government to make the first major upgrade to the music curriculum in England in more than a decade.

The Azizam hitmaker penned an open letter to Prime Minister Sir

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save