He also called for investment in future musical talent in the UK music industry, given that it makes the UK economy billions of pounds.

Sheeran said: “I set up the Ed Sheeran Foundation because every child deserves to have access to a meaningful music education, and the chance to experience the joy and confidence that musical expression can bring.

“Shortly after setting up my foundation, I wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister about the critical state of music education in the UK and the fact it was slipping through the cracks. The letter was backed by so many incredible people across the music industry and education who all said the same thing: music education matters. The Prime Minister replied, recognising the challenges and expressing his commitment to change.

“With the help of the letter and everyone who signed it, I’m happy to say that some of the key points we raised have been recognised by the Government today, marking the first change to the music curriculum in over 10 years. This involves diversifying the music genres taught in schools and removing outdated systems that stop kids from studying music and the arts as part of their school day. These changes give young people hope and the opportunity to study music.

“Without the encouragement I received in school, especially from my music teacher, I wouldn’t be a musician today, and I know so many of my peers feel the same. My music education went beyond learning and playing. It helped me find confidence in myself, and music itself was – and still is – so important for my mental health.

“There’s a lot more to do to support music education, especially our music teachers, but this is a step in the right direction.

“Thank you so much to everyone who signed and supported the letter.

“Today is a good day.

Ed x.”

Starmer told Sheeran that he “wanted you to know that your voice has been heard”.

Sir Keir Starmer praised Sheeran’s campaign as ‘powerful’ and promised action. Photo / Getty Images

He promised: “The review places creative subjects firmly at the centre. We are revitalising arts education, strengthening music and drama, and launching a new National Centre for Arts and Music Education to support teachers and raise standards.

“Learning music at school made a huge difference to my life. We will make sure every child has access to those experiences – from arts and culture to nature and civic engagement – so that creativity isn’t a privilege, but a right.”